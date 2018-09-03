“Banning all parking is lazy thinking”

Yet again the council is going ahead with proposals that only reinforces the message Sheffield is unfriendly to motorists.

I understand the need to make the roads safer for all road users, but its decision to ban parking for the length of Clarkehouse Road seems ill-judged.

As is frequently the case when the council expects opposition to its proposals, its ‘consultation’ has been limited to just a few of the people affected by the scheme.

The newspaper report states that 15 injury collisions occurred over five years and this has been used to justify the decision. However, it does not make clear when or whereabouts the collisions occurred. Clarkehouse Road is an urban clearway so if they mostly occurred during the rush hours, when there is no parking, it is hard to see how banning parking at other times of the day will improve the overall road safety.

Clarkehouse Road is narrow in parts but not for the stretch alongside Botanical Gardens. Here, its width made it difficult to cross at times until the controlled pedestrian crossings were installed so there clearly is room to allow cars to park.

The stretch alongside King Edward VII School is narrower and it is true that parked cars can make it awkward for other road users if they’re unfortunate enough to be confronted by a selfish/stupid driver or cyclist.

Why not try something different to banning parking though? How about restricting the width of the parking lane so that only smaller cars will be able to park there? Not only would this leave a wider useable roadway but smaller cars are often lower, making it easier for road users to see and be seen whether motorists, cyclists or pedestrians.

I note that in the article the senior engineer, Matthew Lowe expressed concern that parked cars also obstruct the pavement here. Strange that, because the trees and street furniture are effective at preventing this.

Mr Lowe is also reported as saying that parked cars often block the cycle lanes making them unusable.

However, your newspaper article suggests that the majority of cyclists use the road to commute to the hospitals and the university, when the road is a clearway. I am not aware of the number of cyclists who use the road outside commuting hours, but I suspect it is pretty low as it is not a leisure cycling route. Does the council have any figures for the number? As for cyclists weaving in and out of parked cars, yes, but through standing traffic during the rush hour. It’s hard to see how banning all parking will make a significant difference to cycle safety on this road.

To claim that the parking facilities at Durham Road could adequately serve people who have business along the road is just plain silly. I’ve walked that distance many a time and it’s not practical, especially if taking children swimming at King Edward Swimming Pool or to the Botanical Gardens.

And the cost, parking charges or bus fares, would fall most heavily on those who can least afford it, so they won’t bother with these destinations.

It makes me wonder whether officers behind the proposals are familiar with the road. By all means remove parking where it improves the sight lines for motorists and cyclists but dismissing the real concerns of businesses and putting the livelihoods of people at risk, just sets groups of road users against each other. Banning all parking is lazy thinking. How can the council justify this?

B Masters

High Storrs

Taxi was Uber expensive

Last week I ordered an Uber taxi at 9am and was impressed with the driver and the fare was £13. On my return journey at 10.30 the fee for the same journey was £43.69!

I contacted them and their response was because it was a peak time for the driver they could put a “source of 3.8”!

I am writing this to you to make the people of Sheffield aware of this daylight robbery and not to book Uber.

P Walker

Sheffield, S9

Not voting Labour

After 45 years of voting Labour I cannot vote for them.

What with Brexit, still wanting to go ahead with single market and antisemitism rife in the Labour party I feel my vote will be going to Ukip.

Paul Gregory

Sheffield, S13

No scene in Sheffield

I’ve heard it said that there is “no scene in Sheffield” for LGBT people. Considering that they comprise about 20 per cent of the population, that is disappointing.

I’m sure the new little club at Moorfoot, along with Dempsey’s, do their best within their resources. However, considering the city’s substantial LGBT community, which is much swelled with visiting university students, surely more is needed.

“We have to go to Leeds or Manchester for a night out,” LGBT people say. Is there a business person who can see the potential in Sheffield for investment in a premier nightlife venue for the LGBT community, a venue that would also attract others from outside the city? How often do you hear any gay people say, “Let’s go to Sheffield for the great nightlife”?

John C Fowler

Leverton Gardens, S11

Clean S35

On a recent visit to Ecclesfield I was amazed at the cleanliness of the place, it’s spotless.

Talking to one local gentleman who has lived there for over 30 years he said he wouldn’t live anywhere else. Of course, he said he has never been to S14 and I said if you had you would probably have changed your mind about Ecclesfield. S14 is the bees knees.

EB Warris

Sheffield, S14

Move on

Syd I am no fan of Toby Foster. The point I was making was he says why are people offended by the burka, it affects no one. I disagree with him on that, as it affects the person wearing it. The burka has no place in an equal society.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35