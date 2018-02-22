Ask the people do you want to accept deal?

Cards on the table, I voted to remain and still believe that this would have been the best vote for Britain and my political views would probably be described as left of centre but am not a member of any political party.

I do not wish to go over the old ground of why Cameron went for the referendum and the terms of reference that were chosen and why the remain campaign was such a shambles but will accept that the result of the referendum on whether to “stay in” or “leave” the EU was a vote in favour of leaving.

It was by no means an overwhelming majority but a majority nonetheless and from that point on we have witnessed the shambles of our negotiators seemingly vying for their own self interests rather than trying to get “the best deal for Britain”.

It in fact seems to be becoming more and more clear that it is more about trying to win an internal battle within the Tory party, (the actual reason for the calling of the referendum in the first place), and nothing about the future of the country.

I touched on the referendum itself earlier and the vote to either stay or leave and it is this that actually forms the basis of a question. What sort of Brexit did we vote for?

What authority did we give any of the various factions that they have a mandate to decide the basis on how we leave.

For example, did we vote for a Brexit in line with the proponents of a hard Brexit or indeed with the proponents of a soft Brexit?

The answer I think to both is no we did not vote for that.

Surely for this, the most important issue that the country has faced in recent times the only way we will know is to present the deal that has been negotiated to the people so that everyone can see what we will get and then vote to leave or stay.

As it is clear that the Europeans would prefer us to actually stay I don’t think for one moment they would say you can not have the time to vote on this.

We do not have to go through months of campaigning, (as we are all sick of it now anyway), just present the deal and ask the people “do you want to accept this or not”?

I do think the vote would be turned around and my question would then be is this what the Brexiteers are really frightened of?

At least if we stayed in the EU we could then sit back and watch the Tory party spend the next 50 years tearing itself apart over Europe.

John Singleton

Rotherham