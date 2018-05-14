An abuse of privilege

Recent successful voting efforts by unelected Peers in the House of Lords to derail/hinder our leaving the European Union in March 2019, makes one wonder what is their reason for taking such action, which is contrary to the will of 17.5 million Brexit voters in the national referendum.

This once hereditary body, now largely composed of ex-MPs of all mainstream political parties, together with business leaders and non-political personal premier/establishment appointments, makes a mockery of democracy in our country when they put their own personal and financial interests before those of the UK electorate.

It is on record that among the majority remain voters in the Lords, more than 20 peers of all parties have worked in Brussels and have built up lavish EU pensions.

Notable examples are Labour’s Lord Peter Mandelson in receipt of c£35,000 per year as a former trade commissioner; Neil Kinnock, ex-commission vice president, has a pension pot of £1.7 million and draws £87,800 yearly.

His wife Glenys, an MEP for 15 years, has a pension pot of £377,200.

On the Tory side, Lord Hill, David Cameron’s last EU commissioner quit less than two years in to his job because of the Brexit vote but he will continue to be paid by the EU after Brexit.

A leading anti-Brexit peer is Lord Hailsham, better known as Douglas Hogg – who claimed Parliamentary expenses of £20,000 to clean his moat!

As for the Liberal Democrat peers, while they only have 12 current MPs in Parliament they have 98 in the House of Lords – all unelected and appointed by grace and favour.

These “worthy” individuals when combined with Labour remain peers can easily outvote the Government as shown in recent votes in the Lords.

One of their members stood unsuccessfully for Parliament five times. Was his Peerage granted for personal endeavour? All members of the House of Lords receive £300 per day just for turning up, they do not have any constituency work to do – it is nice “work” if you are lucky enough to get it.

All peers who worked in the EU Parliament, and are in receipt of Brussels monies, should declare an interest to the House of Lords whenever a vote is taken on Brexit matters and abstain from that vote.

Failure to do so is an abuse of their membership privilege and an expression of their apparent contempt for the democratic wish of the British electorate.

Sitting in their ivory tower, they should be aware that they can be removed from office and the House of Lords dissolved if the House of Commons /Parliament, with the support of the people, decide that they are not working for the good of this country and only feathering their own nests.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

Generation of shirkers

Here we are, a couple of days of really excellent weather which suits everybody, well nearly everybody, but why oh why, do idiots spoil it for the rest of us?

Windows are opened wide and that awful rapping music, can I call it music? Just why do they think everybody wants to listen to someone with a stupid made- up name, rant about sex and killing sprinkled with swear words?

As a new tenant on Gleadless Valley I’m appalled at the younger end that live on here – dogs everywhere as is their parcels of mess, children throwing litter, smashing bottles, getting in refuse bins and strewing it around.

Just what kind of parents do they have? Mind you, I can answer that question myself, one family near me, have six lovely children but they are condemned to be brought up by idiots they call parents, smoking cannabis. If caught they could lose their home, then the terrible way they speak to their children with the f word every other word. This is both mother and father,these poor children will know nothing else.

I have to say I’m not looking forward to the school holidays with the endless rubbish being thrown everywhere, even though the council send litter-pickers out a couple of times a week – at least it’s clean for a few hours.

Roll on winter as this makes the idiots with CD players go into hibernation mode and the children usually stay in and put their rubbish in their parents’ black bag.

The council have lost the plot and unleashed a generation of shirkers on this estate by giving them homes.

Michael Anthony

Sheffield, S14

Factual and concise

Susan – You’re a ‘Star’

Thank you Susan Richardson for amusing me throughout the year

Despite what some critics say YOUR letters are factual, concise and clear

They are invariably thought provoking, just what a letter page needs

Well argued, factual, comprehensive, in short, interesting to read

Of course, there will be subjects on which we will not all agree

But civilised discussion is the spice of life to people, including me

So Susan please don’t take notice of what some grumpy critics say

Please keep on telling your truth without hesitation or fear

Remember you often win the ‘Star Letter’ and have many fans out here

Janet W

Sheffield, S11

Door-to-door service

I give to charity on a regular basis, that’s on my terms.

I don’t want a charity organisation coming to my door at 7.45pm when after a busy day you might just get to put your size fives up for 10 minutes until a rat-a-tat-tat at the door interrupts your well-earned rest.

“We are signing people up for a charity,” the lad says, a very noble cause, but no I will not be signing up for it, not by coming to my door and making a nuisance of yourself.

I will find the charities I want to give my money to myself thanks, I don’t support a door-to-door service.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35

Dear XXXX

I have my own universal email for the GDPR regulations.

Dear XXXX, I am very happy for you to make contact with me by phone or email, but only if you are going to buy something, otherwise, if you’re a tyre-kicker, you can sling your hook!

Jeremy Biggin

Upperthorpe