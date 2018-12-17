Your help needed to support Sheffield’s families in crisis 

Here is a chance to help some of Sheffield’s most vulnerable families get through the festive period.

The Sheffield ‘Families Together’ team is launching its first Christmas campaign, asking people to donate clothing, bedding and home equipment to help to those who need it.

Members of the team work with families who are going through crisis and are at risk of children being removed.

By providing structured support to these families in crisis, 98 per cent of them have stayed together following intervention. And 98 per cent of young people supported by the team have grown in confidence, self-esteem and resilience.

But Christmas can be a really tough time for these families.

Josh and his four brothers are in a family struggling with debt and finances and working to overcome problems in their relationship and the home. They are making real moves forward, but their income doesn't cover their expenditure even for essentials such as rent, gas electric and food.

At this time of year they have to top the gas up to keep the house warm in the evening for the children. They have had two children's birthdays this month and they’re finding it hard to make ends meet.

Their wishes for Christmas are that the children can enjoy themselves and have happy memories.

‘FamiliesTogether’ manager, Teresa Clayton said: “I know the families we work with are incredibly grateful for the warmth and care received by the city of Sheffield.

“Our goal, besides helping those in need, is to work towards removing stigma and raising awareness of the work our team does, helping families to lead a stable, more positive way of life.”

“We have asked families what their Christmas Wish would be and turned their quotes into messages that can be seen across our social media.”

Items welcomed include; children’s pyjamas (0-15 years), fresh bedding, children’s boots and coats 0-15 years), kettles, fridge freezers, tumble dryers, arts and crafts supplies.

Donations can be made by purchasing gifts on the charity’s Amazon Wish List or through the JustGiving page, or visit www.sheffieldalcoholsupportservice.org.uk/ftatchristmas​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​