Youngsters enjoy visit from Sheffield Sharks' stars

Youngsters learned about the importance of a healthy lifestyle when Sheffield Sharks basketball players joined them for the day.

Pupils at Darton Primary School enjoyed a session run by Sharks' players Anthony Wroblicky, Zach Gachette and head of community Joel Mills under the club's B Healthy B Braun programme.

Sharks run several programmes across the area, which give youngsters the chance to play at their home games at the English Institute of Sport.

Sarah Backovic, Sharks' managing director, said: "It's really important for us a club to be out in the community and help emphasise the importance of a healthy lifestyle."