Young woman seriously injured in crash in Sheffield

A young woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Sheffield.

Emergency services including an air ambulance attended the scene of the collision in Crookesmoor last night at around 10pm.

A police cordon was in place on Springvale Road, near to the junction with Townend Street, with the helicopter reportedly landing in a nearby car park on Commonside.

South Yorkshire Police said a 'young female' had been seriously injured in a collision.

We will attempt to bring you more information as we get it.