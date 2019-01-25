Young Sheffield wrestler, aged eight, celebrates three gold medal wins

An eight-year-old Sheffield boy who dreams of becoming an Olympic wrestling champion is preparing for his first match of the year.

Armir Abakarov is preparing to take on an opponent at a wrestling match in March, but he already has three gold medals to his name.

He won his first gold medal in November 2018 at the British Junior Championship in Peterborough. One week later, he took gold at an International competition in Frankfurt, Germany. The following week, he returned to the UK and journeyed from his home in Manor Castle to Wigan, where he won gold in the Aspull Warriors 3rd International competition.

Amir, who started wrestling when he was six-years-old, comes from a line of wrestlers.

Proud dad Sabir said: “Amir became interested in freestyle wrestling because I think it’s in our blood.

“Where we come from, Dagestan in Russia, wrestling is a very popular sport. I used to be a wrestler myself and in my family we have a lot of wrestlers too.”

Amir trains at Wolseley Road gym as often as he can, under the guidance of international professional coach Alibek Vechedov.

Sabir said: “He never stops training, even when he is on holiday from school he is in the gym. He is very confident when he wrestles.

“Amir says that because he trains everyday he I knows he is ready to beat anyone.

“He motivates himself with this words and his dream is to become Olympic champion.

“He is very serious about the sport and he loves doing it.”

Amir is supported at all of his matches by his mum, Zarema, dad, and younger siblings, five-year-old Adam and Alim, three.

Sabir said: “As parents of Amir we are so proud of him and he brings so much happiness to all our family, we can’t describe in words how proud we are of him.”

You can keep up to date with Amir's progress by following him on Instagrm at www.instagram.com/amir_abakarov_05 site.