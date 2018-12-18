Young people spread cheer in the region​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Young people in Sheffield are taking to the streets this Christmas to spread seasonal cheer to some of the region’s most vulnerable people.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association in South Yorkshire have made it their mission to reach out this festive season, hosting two sessions in the coming days to help feed the homeless in South Yorkshire, at venues in Doncaster and Rotherham. The group will visit a number of local hospitals, nursing and care homes with deliveries of gifts, toys and chocolates in the run up to December 25.

The association has also donated gifts and toys to Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids charity appeal as part of their Christmas campaign, which will continue until New Year’s Day, culminating with a series of litter picks on January 1.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association is a nationwide youth group that works with young Muslim men and boys around the country, though its outreach activities are not limited to the Muslim community. Visit muslimyouth.org for details of upcoming events.