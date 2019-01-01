Young man killed in New Year’s Day collision on Sheffield estate

A young man has died in a New Year’s Day collision in Sheffield.

The 21-year-old, who has not yet been named, died in a smash in the early hours of this morning.

He was travelling along Southey Green Road, Southey Green, when the silver Saab 95 he was driving ploughed into railings near to The Church on the Corner at around 4am.

The motorist suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One passenger in the car escaped unharmed.

The crash scene remains cordoned off while collision investigators carry out enquiries.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 410 of January 1.