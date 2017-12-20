Young man killed in Cameron House hotel fire tragedy was from near Sheffield

Tributes have been paid to a couple killed during a fire which tore through a luxury hotel in Scotland on Monday.

Richard Dyson and Simon Midgley were guests at Cameron House Hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond when flames took hold on Monday.

Les Gallagher/The Sun Glasgow/PA Wire

Simon is listed on Facebook as being originally from Worksop and working as a company director of his own PR agency and a freelance journalist at the Evening Standard.

Richard is believed to have been a TV producer, originally from Wetherby.

On Sunday, Simon posted a picture on his Twitter from his hotel room just hours before the fire broke out.

More than 70 firefighters fought the blaze at the five-star facility where crews remained on Tuesday.

One man died at the scene and another died at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Three other people - a family of two adults and a child - were rescued by ladder and taken to hospital in Glasgow but have since been discharged.

Mr Midgley's sister posted a picture of her brother and his partner on Facebook, while Stephen Midgley wrote: "My cousin and his partner. I'm beyond heartbroken. Xxx."

Kate Baxter wrote on Twitter: "Such unbearably sad news.. RIP @SimonMidgleyPR, a shining star in our wonderfully close-knit industry."

Mr Midgley had posted pictures from around Glasgow on social media over the weekend and on Sunday added an image of Cameron House to Instagram with the comment "home for the weekend!"

Tributes have been posted on the account, with one person writing: "Just heartbreaking news - so so sad can't quite believe it love to both families at this very sad time" and another saying "Love and strength to both families at this incredibly difficult time xx".

More than 200 guests were evacuated from the hotel while emergency services dealt with the incident after the alarm was raised at 6.40am.

Andy Roger, resort director for Cameron House Hotel, paid tribute to the crews.

He said: "The very swift actions of the emergency services undoubtedly prevented further tragedy and I cannot begin to thank them for their bravery, compassion and professionalism.

"Everyone associated with Cameron House Hotel is still coming to terms with the events of yesterday and we are all hugely conscious that two people tragically lost their lives in the fire.

"Their families and friends are foremost in our thoughts as we co-operate fully with the investigation teams to try to establish the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident.

"The emergency services were on the scene long into the night and I cannot praise their efforts highly enough.

"They are true heroes. The firemen bringing out a couple and their young child by ladder from a second-floor room was a heart-stopping moment for all those who witnessed it."

Police and the fire service are investigating the cause of the fire.

The hotel is a popular wedding venue and houses the Michelin-starred Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond restaurant.

In a statement published on its website on Monday, Cameron House said it would remain closed to arriving guests for at least three days.

Mr Roger said the hotel had made arrangements for the majority of guests to travel home or to continue with their breaks.

He paid tribute to all the Cameron House staff and thanked members of the UK hospitality industry and the local community for their support and guests for their patience.