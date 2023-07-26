Young gastroenterologist scoops top award for positive impact on hospital practice

A young gastroenterologist who has spearheaded trainee programmes for aspiring doctors in his field has won a national leadership award.

Dr Sunny Raju, a clinical research fellow at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was presented with the Trainees Leadership and Management Prize at the British Society of Gastroenterology’s 2023 annual meeting in Liverpool last month.

The award was given in recognition of numerous initiatives he has helped develop, including a new endoscopy course for trainees interested in gastroenterology, online training content that has enabled over 100 attendees from low-middle income countries to access specialised training, a web page to help gastroenterologists and hepatologists prepare for exit exams, wellbeing webinars and a 24/7 free, confidential helpline that offered support to gastroenterology trainees during COVID-19 and beyond.

In addition, he created a new equality, diversity and inclusion representative for the British Society of Gastroenterology’s Trainees Section and a foundation representative to help the Society’s Committee better engage with newly qualified doctors.

Dr Sunny Raju, who graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2015 and divides his time between clinical and academic work, said: “I am honoured to receive this award. I’ve been very lucky to be in the privileged position to be able to promote equality, diversity and training in the profession, and support the next generation of gastroenterologists and hepatologists through face to face and online resources in a more sustainable way. I am grateful for the ongoing support and mentorship of my colleagues, friends and family both in and out of work, who make everything possible for me.”

The talents of the department were also recently recognised with the presentation of two Medical Student Awards at the 2023 Dr Falk Pharma/Guts Charity UK Awards.

Olivia Green, a student in the Academic Unit of Gastroenterology, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, was commended for her research looking at the role the Fracture Risk Assessment tool could play in helping to identify the risk of osteoporosis in patients with coeliac disease.

Veena Shivakumar, another student in the Academic Unit of Gastroenterology, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, was awarded for her research which examined the safety and effectiveness of using pill-sized capsules that contain a miniature video camera to screen for enlarged blood vessels in the food pipe (oesophagus) in patients with liver disease.