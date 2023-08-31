Young footballers raise more than £700 for St Luke’s Hospice
The Ridgeway Athletic Under 8 Blacks football team left the pitch and headed for the pavements as they completed a five-mile sponsored walk in support of the charity where Amy McBurnie – the partner of team manager James Ledger and mum to young player Parker Ledger – is part of the Community Specialist Palliative Care Nurse Team.
The walk, which raised a final total of £791.23, started at the Ridgeway Arms pub, made its way through Ridgeway and down to Ford, then through to Mosborough and back up to the Ridgeway Arms.
“Our first walk was simply to raise money to buy new kit for the team but when I joined the St Luke’s team we thought it would be good to do something for them too,” said Amy.
“The boys really enjoyed the challenge and it was really good fun so we’re planning to do it every year from now on.”