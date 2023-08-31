Young football stars of the future took time out from training to raise more than £700 for St Luke’s Hospice.

The Ridgeway Athletic Under 8 Blacks football team left the pitch and headed for the pavements as they completed a five-mile sponsored walk in support of the charity where Amy McBurnie – the partner of team manager James Ledger and mum to young player Parker Ledger – is part of the Community Specialist Palliative Care Nurse Team.

The walk, which raised a final total of £791.23, started at the Ridgeway Arms pub, made its way through Ridgeway and down to Ford, then through to Mosborough and back up to the Ridgeway Arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our first walk was simply to raise money to buy new kit for the team but when I joined the St Luke’s team we thought it would be good to do something for them too,” said Amy.