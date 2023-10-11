News you can trust since 1887
Young footballers raise more than £500 for St Luke’s Hospice

The young sports stars of the future scored a major success for St Luke’s Hospice with a special fundraiser.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 11th Oct 2023, 08:21 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 08:21 BST
Sheffield United Community Foundation Girls and Ladies FC held their disco and live entertainment event at Sheffield’s Farm Road Social Club, with proceeds split between the team and the hospice.

Organiser Miriam Storey made it a joint fundraiser as a tribute to Stagecoach Supertram colleague Mark Kelly’s wife Olwen, who was a St Luke’s patient at the end of her life.

“We’ve raised money for St Luke’s in the past and it seemed like the right thing to do this time because we wanted to support Mark and his family,” said Miriam.

“We are delighted that we raised £1067.20 and that we were able to give a donation of £533.60 to St Luke’s.”

