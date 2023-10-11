The young sports stars of the future scored a major success for St Luke’s Hospice with a special fundraiser.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United Community Foundation Girls and Ladies FC held their disco and live entertainment event at Sheffield’s Farm Road Social Club, with proceeds split between the team and the hospice.

Organiser Miriam Storey made it a joint fundraiser as a tribute to Stagecoach Supertram colleague Mark Kelly’s wife Olwen, who was a St Luke’s patient at the end of her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve raised money for St Luke’s in the past and it seemed like the right thing to do this time because we wanted to support Mark and his family,” said Miriam.