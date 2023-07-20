Young British motor racing star making a splash in senior karting racing

Motor racing hotshot Rowan Campbell-Pilling won a clean sweep at Clay Pigeon Raceway in the prestigious Daniel Ricciardo Series UK Championship, whilst also taking part in F4 testing.

The Sheffield teenager won all three races at the Clay Pigeon Raceway in Dorset, putting him in a strong position to win the Daniel Riccardo Series (DRS) UK Championship.

The track is a well-known kart circuit in the South of England where Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button learned his craft. More recently, it is where Daniel Ricciardo’s ex-teammate Lando Norris, who finished second in the British Grand Prix in July, started karting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daniel Ricciardo Series is a “one make” series meaning that all competitors have an identical kart chassis and engine, fixed gear ratios, controlled fuel and oil, and one set of slick and wet tyres for racing, making this a fair and level playing field for all competitors.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling at DRS

Rowan said: “The racing here has been fantastic and I’m delighted with the clean sweep. It’s a great result to win this Daniel Ricciardo race weekend at Clay Pigeon, and the fact that this is somewhere Formula 1 drivers have learned their craft is awesome.

“This feels like a huge step in my journey, and I hope I can follow in the footsteps of the likes of Lando Norris and George Russell in making Formula 1.”

The young racing driver, who is still only 16, has also recently taken part in the Official ROKiT F4 British Championship Certified by FIA Test Day at Thruxton Race Circuit, alongside the DRS UK Championship and completing his GCSEs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowan drove the new Italian made Tatuus Formula 4 race car, becoming the first person to drive it in the UK.

He was invited as a special guest of Chesterfield based F4 team JHR Developments, having participated in Arden Motorsport’s young driver testing programme.

The South Yorkshire schoolboy adapted quickly to the car, which features the halo device that increases the protection to the driver, as used in Formula 1. He featured regularly in the top 10 lap times, reaching top speeds of over 140mph.

Steve Hunter, JHR’s Team principal, said: “Rowan is incredibly impressive. He adapts seamlessly to every car he drives, all whilst taking on the responsibilities of other teenagers his age in completing his GCSE exams. He regularly sacrifices any semblance of the social life one would associate with a 16-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His application and focus have been exemplary and his role in testing the exciting Tatuus F4 race car is testament to his attitude, ensuring he continues to stand out as someone to keep a close eye on.”