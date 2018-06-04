Young boy seriously burned in Sheffield is 'getting back to his old self'

A young boy who sustained shocking burns in Sheffield is 'getting back to his old self', with a fundraising appeal for the poor youngster having smashed its target.

Owen Atkin was seriously scalded at a home in Southey Green last weekend and the seven-year-old remains at Sheffield Children's Hospital more than a week later.

Owen Atkin in hospital shortly after he was burned

But his father says he is making a good recovery and could be discharged by the end of the week.

He added that Owen and the rest of the family had been blown away by the public support, after a fundraising appeal set up by a friend to cover their hospital costs and pay for a much-needed holiday passed the £3,500 mark - seven times the original £500 target.

"Owen's a heck of a lot better than he was and he's getting back to his old self," he said.

Owen Atkin before he was burned

"The amount people have donated is unbelievable. Owen's amazed by the support they've shown, and we're all so grateful to them and to Sarah Roper who set up the appeal."

Mr Atkin said Owen would not be able to go away until his wounds had fully healed, which could be some time yet, but he said they hoped to arrange a break as soon as possible for him and his brother Lewis, aged 10, to help 'restore a bit of normality to their lives'.

Owen lives with his father in Barnsley but was not in his care when he was seriously burned at a property on Southey Green Road, in Southey Green. Police are investigating the incident, which they said was reported last Sunday, May 27.

Mr Atkin said medics are now confident Owen will make a full recovery but he could still be left with some permanent scarring and his hair may not fully grow back.

Owen is a massive Sheffield Wednesday fan and, after reading about what had happened, Owls coach and former captain Lee Bullen visited him in hospital with a signed shirt to help cheer him up.

He also invited him to join the players at their Middlewood training ground during the pre-season once he is well enough.

* You can still donate to the fundraising appeal at www.gofundme.com/support-for-hospital-costs.