Young boy horrifically burned in Sheffield is out of hospital and on the mend, says father

A young boy who was severely burned in Sheffield is out of hospital and on the mend.

Owen Atkin's plight touched the hearts of people across South Yorkshire when his father Paul shared photos of the painful blisters covering much of the seven-year-old's face and head.

How Owen looked shortly after he was burned

A fundraising page to cover the family's costs and pay for a holiday to help them recover from the trauma has raised more than £5,000, and a charity has offered them a free break.

READ MORE: Young boy horrifically scalded in Sheffield needs your help, as police investigate

Paul Atkin, who lives in Barnsley with Owen and his other son Lewis, aged 10, today thanked everyone for their generosity and said his youngest son was well on the road to recovery.

He said Owen had returned home last week but remains unable to go out and requires regular medical attention as his wounds are still healing.

"Owen's wounds are healing well and he's back to his normal self, really, which is great after what he's been through," he added.

READ MORE: Man who terrorised and threatened Sheffield families sentenced to community order

"I'd like to thank everyone for the kindness they've shown us, which has meant so much.

"Being able to go away together when Owen's a bit better is so important because it will help us start to put this all behind us and get a bit of normality back in our lives."

Paul said he was particularly grateful to the The Lily Grace Cunliffe Foundation, a charity founded in memory of a young girl who died of a tumour, which has offered the family a weekend away in the Lake District.

READ MORE: Sheffield Council pushes back decision on controversial beer garden

Owen, who is a big Sheffield Wednesday fan, reportedly sustained the burns at a property on Southey Green Road, in Southey Green, on Sunday, May 27.

A 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man from Rotherham were subsequently arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child, and an 18-year old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

All three have since been released on bail as enquiries continue.