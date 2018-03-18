Young boy hit by car in Sheffield

Have your say

A young boy has been hit by a car in Sheffield.

The boy, believed to be aged around six-years-old, was hit by a Vauxhall Astra on Prince of Wales Road.

The accident happened near Lidl around around 7.20pm.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.

READ MORE SNOW UPDATE: Police warn motorists to travel only if necessary on 'horrendous' South Yorkshire roads

READ MORE SNOW UPDATE: Disruption to bus services and Supertram in South Yorkshire

READ MORE Do you have these items in your car incase of an emergency during the snow?



