You Watt? Hilarious referee blunder sees former Leeds and Wednesday striker shown red

A former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday loanee was shown a bizarre red card last night after the referee mistook his name for dissent.

Sanchez Watt, who currently plays for Hemel Hempstead in the National League South, was given his marching orders by ref Dean Hulme when the official asked him his name to book him for kicking the ball away.

Hulme assumed the 27-year-old former Arsenal youngster sarcastically replied 'What?' three times when in-fact he was giving his name.

The incident, which took place during a game against East Thurrock on Tuesday evening, was reversed when Hemel Hempstead skipper Jordan Parked intervened and explained the misunderstanding.

Watt had two loan spells at Elland Road between 2010 and 2011, making 32 appearances in total and scoring once before a temporary switch to the Owls where he turned out four times.

Hemel Hemsptead went on to record a 2-0 victory.

