'You did Manchester and the whole country proud' - Niece of Sheffield hero Kelly Brewster performs live on Britain's Got Talent

'You did yourselves proud, you did Manchester proud and you made the whole country proud' - that was the message from Britain's Got Talent's judging panel after Sheffield teenager Hollie Booth and her dance troupe took to the stage live on national television.

Hollie, 13, performed in the third live semi-final of the talent show with her group Rise Unbroken - just over 12 months after she had attended an Ariana Grande pop concert at Manchester Arena where a suicide bomber killed 22 people including her aunt, Kelly Brewster.

The D-Day Darlings.

The troupe performed to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us, with inspirational Hollie leaping out of her wheelchair and dancing on crutches.

They sported jumpers with the worker bees - the emblem for Manchester, symbolising the city's industrial past.

After the group's performance, Simon Cowell told them "Through your perseverance and and an unbelievable attitude ... whatever happens... you have won. That's the most important thing. I am in awe. I am proud of you all by the way.

"I have total respect and admiration. I love what you're wearing. Great, great job."

Kelly Brewster.

And Amanda Holden told them: "When we first saw you I think as a judging panel we were blown away by your unity and the support for Hollie and the whole story was so emotional and it was a really good audtion but now I can see that you are fantastic dancers as well.

"But Hollie, for me, you have come on leaps and bounds, your recovery looks like it's going really well. You did yourselves and Manchester proud - well done."

Fellow judge David Walliams said: "You’ve made the whole country proud, you’re going to make the whole world proud."

However Rise Unbroken didn’t secure enough votes from the public to make it to Sunday night’s final.

Hollie only survived the attack after her aunt Kelly Brewster shielded her and her mother, Claire, when the blast ripped through the foyer of the arena on May 22 last year.

Kelly, 32, died as she saved her sister and Hollie. Hollie was left with two broken legs following the blast, while her mother suffered a broken jaw.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Hans will compete in Sunday's final as part of patrotic wartime choir D-Day Darlings after being chosen by the judges on Monday night.

Alexandra said she joined the group in 2005 after her great great grandfather and his brother were killed in action on the very last day of the First World War.

Her grandmother's cousin Harry was an airframe mechanic engineer in Second World War in the RAF and her great grandfather was a home-guard during the Sheffield Blitz, while her grandfather served his country in the Catering Corps in 1948.

Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals continue each night on ITV from 7.30pm with the results show at 9.30pm and the final will be shown from 7.30pm on Sunday.