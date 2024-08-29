You can’t judge a book by its cover with the St Luke’s Book Blind Date
As part of its Sustainable September campaign, three shops in the St Luke’s retail chain – Abeydale Road, Ecclesall Road and Woodseats - are launching their own Book Blind Date initiative.
Running for the week from September 9, it’s an opportunity to take a chance on a mystery title and pick up a wrapped bargain read for just £1 per volume.
The only thing eager readers will know about their purchase is the genre they are buying – anything from romance to crime, biography to adventure.
“This is a great way to find a new author without being tempted by the title, cover image or publicity blurb,” said St Luke’s Retail Area Manager Paul Doyle.
“It’s a blind date for book worms – you might find the best book you’ve ever read but if you don’t like what you’re reading you can simply re-donate it to St Luke’s.
“For the moment, we’re doing this as part of our Sustainable September campaign but if our customers enjoy the surprise of finding a new favourite author, we’ll certainly be looking at extending the campaign across other St Luke’s shops in the future.”
