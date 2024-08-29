You can’t judge a book by its cover with the St Luke’s Book Blind Date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You can’t judge a book by its cover when you’re choosing your latest read with the St Luke’s Hospice Book Blind Date.

As part of its Sustainable September campaign, three shops in the St Luke’s retail chain – Abeydale Road, Ecclesall Road and Woodseats - are launching their own Book Blind Date initiative.

Running for the week from September 9, it’s an opportunity to take a chance on a mystery title and pick up a wrapped bargain read for just £1 per volume.

The only thing eager readers will know about their purchase is the genre they are buying – anything from romance to crime, biography to adventure.

St Luke's Marketing Assistant Abigail Dannatt unwraps her Blind Date book

“This is a great way to find a new author without being tempted by the title, cover image or publicity blurb,” said St Luke’s Retail Area Manager Paul Doyle.

“It’s a blind date for book worms – you might find the best book you’ve ever read but if you don’t like what you’re reading you can simply re-donate it to St Luke’s.

“For the moment, we’re doing this as part of our Sustainable September campaign but if our customers enjoy the surprise of finding a new favourite author, we’ll certainly be looking at extending the campaign across other St Luke’s shops in the future.”