You can now get adorable matching Christmas jumpers for you and your dog at Aldi

There's nothing better than throwing on a warm Christmas jumper on a cold winter's night - until now.

Thanks to Aldi, nobody in the family will feel left out of the Christmas jumper tradition this year.

The budget supermarket have released a line of festive matching jumpers that you and your dog can wear this Christmas.

Surely there's nothing better than dressing to the nines this Christmas with your dog looking just like you at the same time?

A message on Aldi's wesbite read: "Festive holiday clothing doesn't have to end in your own wardrobe.

"Despite their natural furry coats, some pets require a little more warmth over winter, whether they're dozing in the house or running about on a brisk walk.

"Our Pet Collection Unicorn Christmas Pet Jumpers are designed to be suitable for both, with three sizes available and a button hole to put the lead through.

"You'll fall in love with the sweet knitted design too!"

The adult jumpers are priced at £7.99, the kids at £5.99 and pets at £3.99.

The Aldi jumpers are on sale now in store.