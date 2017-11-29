You can now get a real 6-foot Christmas tree for £5 at Sheffield's IKEA

Christmas is often an expensive time of year for shoppers but IKEA are offering an incredible festive bargain.

Real Christmas trees can often cost upwards of £50 but Sheffield buget shoppers may want to head to IKEA if they want to save money.

The new superstore are selling a real, locally sourced 6-foot Christmas tree for just £25 as well as a free £20 voucher to spend in store.

As a result, shoppers will only be paying just £5 for your Christmas tree this year.

However, IKEA have already warned Sheffield shoppers on its website that there is limited availability for the trees.

The company said that the trees will 'move fast and only be available while stocks last'.