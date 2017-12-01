You can now get a beer takeaway delivered to your door from this Sheffield craft beer shop

Have your say

Takeaways just got a whole new meaning in Sheffield...

Real ale fans can now have their favourite drink delivered right to their doorstep, thanks to beer shop Hop Hideout, on Abbeydale Road, run by Jules Gray.

The outlet has five draught beers available and by using their carbon dioxide fill system the beer stays fresh and carbonated for up to seven days in the fridge.

The craft beer ‘growlers’ are now available in 750ml bottles.

Postcodes where delivery is possible are listed at www.hophideout.co.uk.

Food uniting all ages Food is bringing people together in a new project from Age Better in Sheffield.

Called Me’ n’ u, it aims to bring communities together through dining.

The first event, a free afternoon tea, took place at The Moor Market earlier this week.

Sophia Arthurs-Hartnett, volunteer co-ordinator for Age Better in Sheffield, said: “We’ll link up volunteers with people aged 50 and over; the volunteer will cook for them both, and they’ll enjoy a meal and some great company.

“There are also opportunities to get involved in cooking classes and to eat out at local restaurants.

To find out more about the project visit www.agebettersheff.co.uk or call 0114 2900 250.

Market’s taste of Thailand Talking of the Moor Market, its popular cafe section has expanded again, with a unit now serving Thai food.

Called Lemongrass, it joins a wide range of takeaway food outlets, which also include Nepalese food from Hungry Buddha, Chinese dishes, classic fish and chips and crepes.