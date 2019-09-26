You can now buy this rather cool London Underground style map of Sheffield
Ever wondered what a trip from Darnall to Dore would be like if you took it by Tube?
Perhaps you’ve pondered how a journey from Nether Edge to Norton or from Brincliffe to Burngreave might pan out if you were rattling around on a London Underground train.
Well, puzzle no more – because you can now buy this rather funky London Underground map of Sheffield.
Echoing the capital’s iconic simplified coloured line layout, the maps, created by Underground Studio, imagine the city built around a number of routes and show a number of well-known places – with everywhere from Bramall Lane and Hillsborough and much more featured.
Villages, suburbs and landmarks all star – and the maps are available as A3 and A4 prints.
It is part of a range of northern towns and cities to appear in the range with prices starting at £2.49.
They are available to buy HERE