'You abused her unconditional love' - Doncaster man jailed for subjecting mother to coercive behaviour and violent attacks

A 28-year-old man from Doncaster has been jailed for over two years, for subjecting his mother to controlling and coercive behaviour as well as a series of physical attacks.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (Wednesday, August 8), Recorder Sam Green QC jailed the man for a total of two years, eight months for five assault offences and a further offence of controlling and coercive behaviour within a family setting.

The Free Press has taken the decision not to name the defendant, in order to prevent the victim from being identified and being caused further distress.

The court heard how between January and July this year, the defendant attacked his mother on five separate occasions.

Prosecutor, Zaiban Alam, told the court how the defendant spent around £200 a week on a variety of different drugs including cocaine and ketamine, and his mother was helping him make up the 'shortfall' for the amount his benefits did not cover.

Through a victim impact statement read out in court, the defendant's mother said she thought the defendant needed help to fight his drug addictions, but claimed there had been an 'inconsistency' in the service provision for her son.

Commenting on what gave her the strength to report her son to the police, the woman added: "As a mother I have wanted what's best for my son. But this is a last resort. I cannot cope anymore on my own."

Summarising what the defendant told the police, Ms Alam said : "He said she gave him £40 a day for drugs. He went on to say, he was angry that she didn't stop him.

"He said he didn't know she was frightened of him and thought she gave him the money because she was kind."

The court heard how the defendant has already been convicted of a number of violent offences carried out against his mother, including an attack carried out in 2015 when his mother was so frightened she escaped the family home by climbing out of the window.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offences at the first opportunity, the court heard.

Defending, David Webster, said: "I accept that the bulk of Your Honour's compassion will not be directed towards this defendant. But I ask Your Honour to acknowledge that his mother clearly wants rehabilitation [for him], rather than incarceration."

Jailing the defendant, Recorder Green told him: "You only get one mother in life, to beat her and bully her is unnatural and disgusting.

He added: "You made her life a nightmare, you damaged her property. You abused her unconditional love for you. Going to her repeatedly to fund your own drug addiction. You appear to have no insight to what you have done wrong."