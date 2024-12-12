Yorkshire’s F4 Driver Partners with first-class medical diagnostic centre

Rowan Campbell-Pilling has partnered with LivingCare at its newest facility at the Canon Medical Arena.

The 17-year-old’s partnership with LivingCare will enable him to have access to healthcare services with the latest technology, very best facilities, and the highest quality of care.

Rowan, a Motorsport UK driver from Sheffield, has recently completed an incredible first season in Formula 4, achieving 21 podiums across the main championship and the Rookie Championship for 2024.

LivingCare’s facilities are located at the Canon Medical Arena - the UK’s first carbon-neutral built community sports and event arena with an integrated Medical Diagnostic Centre, including MRI, CT, Ultrasound, X-ray, Urology, Gastroenterology, ENT and much more.

LivingCare engages with other healthcare providers and commissioners to help patients receive high quality care including NHS, private and self-pay patients. It has a focus on health screening and disease prevention and aims to support the whole community whilst addressing the inequalities in healthcare.

Rowan said: “I’m really excited to be partnering with LivingCare at Canon Medical Arena.

“The facility is absolutely amazing with some incredible technology and a fantastic service available so I know that – should I need it – I can access a wonderful service.

“As well as offering a great healthcare option, it’s also an honour to receive backing from another high-quality Sheffield business.

Rowan (right) standing with Luke Gorse (left) next to a Canon Medical CT machine.

“I’m so proud to be representing my hometown and I love when Sheffield business join me for the ride.”

Luke Gorse, Business Development Manager at LivingCare, said: “Supporting Rowan isn’t just about entering the world of motorsport—it’s also about staying true to our values of helping local talent thrive.

“Being based in Sheffield, this partnership feels particularly special as we can directly support someone from our community in achieving their dreams.

“At LivingCare, our commitment goes beyond sports. As a private medical company working closely with the NHS, we strive to make a positive impact on the wider community, providing top-quality healthcare services that are accessible and reliable.

“Our collaboration with Rowan reflects our broader mission of empowering individuals and strengthening connections within the communities we serve.

“Rowan’s incredible debut season in Formula 4 showcased his potential, and we are honoured to play a role in his journey as he gears up for another remarkable year on the track.”

Rowan is already preparing for his second season of Formula 4, which will begin in April 2025.