Yorkshire Windows welcomes Vykki to the team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading South Yorkshire home improvements specialist Yorkshire Windows is continuing its programme of expansion as it welcomes a new sales designer to the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vykki Tufnell is based at the company’s new Rotherham showroom but also visits clients in their homes to assist with design choices and product selection.

“We are delighted to welcome Vykki to the Yorkshire Windows team,” said Managing Director Ian Chester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She joins us with the direct aim of increasing sales and capitalising on our sustained period of growth over recent months.

Vicki has joined the Yorkshire Windows team

“She brings with her the sort of enthusiasm, ideas and inspiration that are already converting into successful sales.

“The fact that Vykki arrives just as we launch our new Rotherham showroom is giving us access to an even greater slice of the market and she has already proved herself an outstanding addition to our team.”

Yorkshire Windows, the specialist in uPVC doors and windows, composite doors, bi-fold doors, conservatories, orangeries and roofline products, has its head office in Rotherham.

To find out more visit yorkshirewindows.com or call 0800 591155.