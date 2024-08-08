Yorkshire Windows welcomes Vykki to the team

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leading South Yorkshire home improvements specialist Yorkshire Windows is continuing its programme of expansion as it welcomes a new sales designer to the team.

Vykki Tufnell is based at the company’s new Rotherham showroom but also visits clients in their homes to assist with design choices and product selection.

“We are delighted to welcome Vykki to the Yorkshire Windows team,” said Managing Director Ian Chester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She joins us with the direct aim of increasing sales and capitalising on our sustained period of growth over recent months.

Vicki has joined the Yorkshire Windows teamVicki has joined the Yorkshire Windows team
Vicki has joined the Yorkshire Windows team

“She brings with her the sort of enthusiasm, ideas and inspiration that are already converting into successful sales.

“The fact that Vykki arrives just as we launch our new Rotherham showroom is giving us access to an even greater slice of the market and she has already proved herself an outstanding addition to our team.”

Yorkshire Windows, the specialist in uPVC doors and windows, composite doors, bi-fold doors, conservatories, orangeries and roofline products, has its head office in Rotherham.

To find out more visit yorkshirewindows.com or call 0800 591155.

Related topics:South YorkshireRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice