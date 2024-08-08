Yorkshire Windows welcomes Vykki to the team
Vykki Tufnell is based at the company’s new Rotherham showroom but also visits clients in their homes to assist with design choices and product selection.
“We are delighted to welcome Vykki to the Yorkshire Windows team,” said Managing Director Ian Chester.
“She joins us with the direct aim of increasing sales and capitalising on our sustained period of growth over recent months.
“She brings with her the sort of enthusiasm, ideas and inspiration that are already converting into successful sales.
“The fact that Vykki arrives just as we launch our new Rotherham showroom is giving us access to an even greater slice of the market and she has already proved herself an outstanding addition to our team.”
Yorkshire Windows, the specialist in uPVC doors and windows, composite doors, bi-fold doors, conservatories, orangeries and roofline products, has its head office in Rotherham.
To find out more visit yorkshirewindows.com or call 0800 591155.
