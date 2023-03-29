Yorkshire Windows appoints new site supervisor and training specialist

Darren Bilewicz has several years experience working with the Rotherham-based company as a sub contractor.
His appointment follows the announcement that the company is also offering new training opportunities with Sheffield-based Building Our Skills.
It is the organisation that is committed to bridging the growing national skills gap by working closely with employers and other organisations to attract new entrants to the industry and enhance the skills of the existing workforce.
“As we plan for further growth in 2023 we know we need to have the right teams to meet demand and by offering a full training programme and on-the-job training too, we believe we are taking massive steps towards creating a new generation of installers,” said Managing Director Ian Chester.
“Darren is a time-served joiner with many years experience in fitting uPVC windows and doors both with Yorkshire Windows and with other companies and that is exactly the sort of experience we need.
“Not only will he be training but he will also be supervising projects on site, ensuring every job is finished to the high standard expected by our customers.
“Along with our developing relationship with the Building Our Skills team, his is a big investment for us but one that is already paying off and which makes us feel very confident for future growth.”