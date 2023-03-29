Yorkshire Windows appoints new site supervisor and training specialist

South Yorkshire home improvement company Yorkshire Windows has appointed a new site supervisor and in-house training specialist.

Darren Bilewicz joins the Yorkshire Windows team

Darren Bilewicz has several years experience working with the Rotherham-based company as a sub contractor.

His appointment follows the announcement that the company is also offering new training opportunities with Sheffield-based Building Our Skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the organisation that is committed to bridging the growing national skills gap by working closely with employers and other organisations to attract new entrants to the industry and enhance the skills of the existing workforce.

“As we plan for further growth in 2023 we know we need to have the right teams to meet demand and by offering a full training programme and on-the-job training too, we believe we are taking massive steps towards creating a new generation of installers,” said Managing Director Ian Chester.

“Darren is a time-served joiner with many years experience in fitting uPVC windows and doors both with Yorkshire Windows and with other companies and that is exactly the sort of experience we need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will he be training but he will also be supervising projects on site, ensuring every job is finished to the high standard expected by our customers.