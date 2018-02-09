Yorkshire weather: What does the weekend weather have in store for Yorkshire?

FREEZING February looks set to continue this weekend as further warnings for snow and ice are issued across Yorkshire.

Yorkshire braced for another icy blast as rare North Pole weather phenomenon could send temperatures plummeting

The Met Office has extended its warnings into Saturday and Sunday covering the north and the west of the county with predictions of snow and extremely cold conditions.

Warnings have been in place for much of this past week as temperatures took another dive and meteorologists even reported that a North Pole phenomenon called Sudden Stratospheric Warming could lead to a further three weeks of harsh, wintry conditions.

A warming of the air in the Arctic is set to push the Polar Vortex further south, bringing with it extremely cold air that could hang around right through to March.

This weekend’s warnings are focused across the north of the county, just taking in Scarborough, from 8pm on Saturday through to 11am on Sunday and then down the western edge as far across as Harrogate and Rotherham from 8pm on Saturday to 11am Sunday.

The Met Office website reads: “A spell of rain, sleet and hill snow will move east through Saturday evening before skies clear leading to ice developing on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Two men found NOT guilty over death of Terry Bailey in street fight

“Some injuries from slips and falls are possible on icy surfaces. Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Rain and hill snow, accompanied by some strong winds, is expected through Saturday evening, clearing eastwards overnight.

“Above around 200 metres, two to five centimetres of snow may accumulate although there is a small chance of five to ten centimetres falling over some parts.

“As skies clear from the west overnight into Sunday morning, ice is expected to form on any untreated surfaces.”

It is much the same picture for the west of Yorkshire on Sunday morning.

The report states: “Scattered wintry showers are expected with ice likely to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls are possible on icy surfaces.

Leeds student accommodation evacuated as bomb squad called out

“A band of rain and hill snow is expected to clear eastwards on Saturday night with clearer skies and scattered sleet, snow and hail showers following.

“Two to five centimetres of snow may accumulate above 150 metres with some snow to low levels too. Showers are likely to fall as rain along western coasts though.

“Where skies clear after showers, ice is likely to develop on untreated surfaces later in the night.”

Yorkshire weather for Friday night:

Dry overnight with some long clear spells and light winds allowing a widespread sharp frost to develop.

Cloud tending to increase from the west towards dawn.

Minimum Temperature -5 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Saturday:

A cloudy day with some rain and hill snow spreading in during morning. Perhaps drier for a time in the afternoon, but rain becoming heavier later.

Feeling less cold.

Maximum Temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Scattered wintry showers with the north of Yorkshire and the western parts at risk of snow and ice. Sunny spells expected later in the day, and overnight frosts are expected on Sunday and Monday.

Some heavy rain or snow early Tuesday clearing to scattered wintry showers. Windy at times.