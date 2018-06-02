Yorkshire weather warning: Thunderstorms could cause flash flooding

Lightning is expected to strike in Yorkshire this weekend - but there could be some warm, sunny spells.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, saying that it could lead to flash flooding in parts of our county.

The warning is in place for Saturday up until 8pm but heavy showers are also forecast for Sunday.

The good news is that there will be sunny spells on Sunday as fog and mist clears from the coast.

Temperatures are expected to be as high as 23C over the weekend before things turn cooler on Monday as winds pick up.

The full Met Office forecast for Yorkshire:

Today:

Mostly cloudy with mist and murk in places during the morning, particularly higher ground. Slow-moving areas of rain are likely across the region, especially in the east and south, with some particularly heavy downpours likely in places, perhaps with thunder. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight:

Periods of rain, some heavy, are likely to continue through the evening, then likely becoming confined to North Yorkshire later in the night as the south becomes drier. Light winds. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Sunday:

Mist and fog clearing to coasts and many areas will have sunny spells with a risk of heavy showers inland. These may turn thundery in places for a time. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Turning rather cooler with a noticeable north or northeast wind developing. Some mist Monday morning then most days dry with some afternoon sunshine developing each day for many parts.