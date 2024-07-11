Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of homes and businesses in Sheffield have today been left without water, with emergency repairs being carried out.

Yorkshire Water said today, Thursday, July 11, that some properties in the S1 and S3 postcode area had been left with no water or low pressure due to what it described as ‘urgent repairs’.

It said at 4.24pm that the repairs were complete and water supplies had been restored.

It added that while residents’ water may be cloudy or discoloured at first, this could be fixed by running their tap for a few minutes.

But one resident told The Star their flat still had no running water nearly three hours later at 7.10pm today.