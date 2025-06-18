Yorkshire Water has commenced a £2 million mains replacement project in Northfield, Sheffield, as part of a wider £406 million investment to improve clean water infrastructure across Yorkshire over the next five years.

The work, which began this week, will see over 3km (3,326 metres) of ageing water mains replaced with more durable pipes.

This upgrade aims to provide customers with a more resilient and reliable supply of clean water - with less leakages and bursts.

The project, delivered in partnership with Sapphire Utility Solutions (SUS), is taking place along Robertson Road and surrounding streets in Northfield, near Crookes and Walkley.

Once Robertson Drive has completed the team will then move onto the pipes on the following streets:

Cliffe Road

Walkley Terrace

Robertson Road

Bole Hill Road

Waller Road

Rangeley Road

Linaker Road

Bell Hagg Road

This will be on a rolling basis.

It marks the beginning of a phased programme of work expected to be completed by March 2026.

Dave Standish, Project Manager at Yorkshire Water, commented: “Northfield is one of 18 mains renewal schemes planned in and around Sheffield over the next two years.

“In total, we will be replacing over 43km of water mains to strengthen the local network and improve reliability for our customers.

“This is a vital part of our £406 million commitment to tackling poor performing assets and areas prone to bursts.”

Traffic management measures will be in place throughout the work to ensure public and workforce safety.

Yorkshire Water is also engaging directly with residents to keep them informed about the progress and any potential disruptions.

Mr Standishwater added: "We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we carry out this essential work.

“Our teams will work as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption and ensure timely completion.”

Northfield is one of several areas in Sheffield undergoing major infrastructure upgrades.

Similar clean water renewal projects are underway at Loxley Road and Heathfield Road, with recent completions at Helmton Drive and Helmton Road.

This investment is part of Yorkshire Water’s wider £8.3 billion environmental and infrastructure plan for 2025–2030, the largest in the company’s history.

This ambitious programme aims to improve water quality, reduce carbon emissions and support up to 10,000 jobs across the region.