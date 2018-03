A road in Sheffield is set to be closed until at least Friday following a burst water pipe.

Yorkshire Water said Hemsworth Road will be closed until Friday at the latest as they repair a burst pipe.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We have been working on a burst water pipe on Hemsworth Road. Unfortunately we have had to close parts of the road with diversions in place.

"Work is likely to be completed by Friday and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.”