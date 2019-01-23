Yorkshire wakes up to widespread frost and ice as Met Office's yellow weather warning remains in place

Have your say

Yorkshire woke up on Wednesday to a blanket of ice and frost with experts at the Met Office's yellow weather warning still in place.

Side roads and pavements became hazardous due to ice while a thick layer of frost has developed on cold surfaces, including cars.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning, which covers large swathes of the UK, was put in place yesterday (Tuesday) and warns people of the risk of ice and the dangers it poses.

The warning lasts until 11am today (Wednesday) and covers North, East, West and South Yorkshire.

The Met Office warning says: “Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet.

"Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times.

"Accumulations of several centimetres are likely in places, mainly above 200 metres."

The Snake Pass is closed in both directions between A6013 (Ladybower Reservoir) and Hurst Road (Royal Oak Inn).

It has been closed since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

There is no indication when it will reopen as conditions have been icy overnight.

On Tuesday morning, the M62 motorway was covered in slow, leading to delays for motorists.