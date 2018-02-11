Yorkshire traffic warden 'devastated' after enraged driver ran him over for issuing parking ticket

A Yorkshire traffic warden has told how his life has been devastated after he was mown down by an enraged motorist who he had just given a parking ticket.

Allan Parvin, 43, was seriously injured after irate Jason Kelly deliberately drove his car into him at speed.

Last week geophysics surveyor Kelly, 46, was jailed for 18 months after York Crown Court heard how he hit the warden in his Renault Traffic van after receiving the ticket.

Allan, speaking for the first time about his ordeal, described how he had been left with constant back pain since the terrifying incident.

On the day of the attack Father-of-two Allan issued Kelly with a £70 parking charge notice for leaving his van in a loading bay on Vernon Road in Scarborough, North Yorks.

Kelly responded by ripping up the ticket and speeding off in a fit of anger - returning just seconds later and ploughing into the terrified father-of-two with his van.

Allan, a traffic warden of nine years, still suffers from crippling back pain 14 months after the accident in December 2016.

The father of twins aged six now finds himself unable to play football and run about with his son Matthew and daughter Sophie.

Allan, a diagnosed epileptic, says the collision has triggered attacks of up to three times a week.

Before being hit Allan, of Scarborough, had not experienced one for three years.

The dad is now on a daily cocktail of three different painkillers for the "excruciating" back pain he suffers.

He said: "It's left me unable to play with my children.

"I can't do things like play football with them or push them on swings."

Describing the events that day Allan said: "I was just going about my daily duties when I came across the guy's van parked outside a library.

"It was in a bay for goods vehicles only and his van was not so I looked around to see if there was anybody near the van but there was no-one so I issued a ticket.

"Then a guy came walking across and ripped the ticket off his windscreen."

After Kelly had told him "why don't you just .... off" and roared off in his van the traffic warden set about photographing the screwed up ticket on the road.

He then heard a revving engine heading towards him and turned to see Kelly in his Renault Traffic van "virtually upon me".

Kelly had driven to a nearby mini-roundabout and thundered back down the road - hitting him with his nearside bumper.

He then sped off - swerving to avoid parked cars.

Allan said: "The last picture I got was of him behind the wheel - the next one was of the floor.

"I was just lying there in shock for a couple of minutes before someone called an ambulance.

"I tried to speak with the operator but someone had to take over because I wasn't capable."

Allan was checked over at hospital and discharged the same day with tissue damage to his back.

"My children were both really worried about it but now the guy has been sentenced they feel better.

"For them it's like, "oh good - it's not going to happen to daddy again.

"But they still forget I've got a bad back and try and run up to me and I have to remind them - I don't like having to do that."

Now that Kelly is behind bars Allan feels he is able to move on with his life but he believes too many public service workers are similarly mistreated.

He said: "He got 18 months and I'm hopeful that will send a message out to others that they can't just abuse front-line workers.

"You see people all the time shouting and swearing at police, firemen, ambulance workers and nurses.

"It shouldn't happen and should be nipped in the bud.

"But I am worried about when he gets out as I expect he'll be gunning for me.

"I've asked for a restraining order to be put in place but that won't happen until he's released.

"He's one of those hot-headed people and I cannot believe he's never been in trouble with the police before with his temper."

However Allan insists that despite the awful year he has had he likes being a traffic warden and has no intention of a career change.

Kelly, of Scarborough, pleaded guilty on the day of his trial at York Crown Court to dangerous driving and witness intimidation.

He was jailed for 18 months, banned from driving for three years and nine months and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.