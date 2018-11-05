Yorkshire residents reach middle age later than Londoners

Have your say

Yorkshire residents officially reach middle age at 48 – three years later than Londoners - a recent survey has found.

rkshire residents reach middle age later than LondonersThe national study of 2,000 adults conducted by British kitchen, dining and homeware designer, Robert Welch, found it to be the point when Yorkshire residents starts to understand exactly what they want out of life, and have the confidence to do what they want, when they want.

The research also revealed the top 50 signs of middle age, which include being happy to spend money on carpets rather than clothes, and finally ditching the flatpack furniture in favour of something a little more up-market.

Just over four in 10 adults say they have become more and more concerned about the upkeep of their property and its contents as they have got older.

For some, this means planning major renovations, caring about matching cushions and buying quality cutlery and crockery – knowing the names of different crockery ranges is also a sign that someone is reaching the mid-forty mark.

A spokesperson at Robert Welch, kitchen, dining and homeware designer, which commissioned the research, said: “Being middle aged is an era to celebrate and for many it is simply a time in our lives when we finally know who we are, and what we want out of life.

“This age group is an exciting one – people start to take a more sensible approach to life, whether that’s with their own health and fitness, looking after their home, or those around them.”

While knowing a little more about politics, taking a vested interest in plant names and refusing to eat without a matching knife and fork are also key signs of middle age.

Having a fridge packed with healthy vegetables, shopping in the butchers and green grocers and taking up crossfit or cycling are all commonly associated with someone who is more mature.

Those closer to the age of 50 will also book more holidays a year after realising life is too short, and spend time scouring garden and home stores for fun.

TOP 50 SIGNS YOU’RE ‘MIDDLE AGED’

You start to notice people at work aren’t ‘your age’, and could potentially be your children

You suffer fools less than you did previously

You start checking your face and body for grey hairs and wrinkles

You visit the opticians after realising you perhaps do need glasses after all

You realise you’re older than most of the authors, actors and musicians you like

You start considering a cruise holiday

Being happy to spend big money on things you know will last, like a garden fence or new flooring in your home

You accept you’re now a dress size bigger and there is nothing you can do about it

You love scouring the home and garden stores

You feel you know more about politics than ever before

You know exactly what you like to listen to on the radio, and won’t tolerate ‘new bands’

You book more holidays a year than ever before after realising life is too short

You’d rather spend money on home décor than anything else

Joining a gym to fight middle-aged spread

Spending money on changing the carpets becomes more important than spending money on clothes

At work you care less about speaking your mind and exerting your authority

When you leave the house you are super prepared for every eventuality

You take a vested interest in plants names and growing your own vegetables

You spend more on good food than opting for cheaper own-brands

You store all your energy for a big night out on the weekend, because you can’t handle it in the week

Being conflicted about whether to try and dress to match modern trends, or in what just feels comfortable

You ask for homewares for your Birthday / Christmas

Accepting that the ‘speed awareness course’ is better than three points on your license

You know exactly what takeaways / dinner you like, and order the same every time

You convince yourself the finer things in life are worth the investment

You start planning major renovations to the home

Your fridge is packed with good healthy vegetables

You suddenly change your hair colour / get a new cut to create a ‘new you’

You know what wine accompanies which foods

You try to get on with your children’s friends and ‘be cool’ in front of them

You are obsessed with matching soft furnishings such as cushions

You start getting hangovers all over again

You invest in better quality pots and pans to upgrade your cooking experience

You invest in a new motor - sports car or some impressive motor home

You’d only go to a festival if you were ‘glamping’

You take up cycling / crossfit in a bid to get fit all over again

You suddenly start shopping in the butchers and green grocers

You start getting advice on what to wear from younger colleagues

You start investing in Botox or eyelash extensions to detract attention from the lines on your face

You decide to go back to school / train in something new to prove you're not too old to 'learn'

You know the names of different crockery ranges

You suddenly start hosting loads of dinner parties

You revisit your old haunts such as nightclubs and late night bars

You start drinking smoothies and cutting out bread, pizza and cakes

You start living your life on Facebook, documenting every event

You decide it’s time to get rid of all your IKEA furniture

You won’t eat with a knife and fork set that don’t match

You buy expensive cutlery or dinnerware in a bid to one-up your peers

You enter a sportive / race / event you would have entered some 20 years ago, to show you still can

Making more of an effort to go out clubbing before you properly get ‘too old’