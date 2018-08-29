Yorkshire mum-of-three, 29, dies after 'cosmetic surgery in Turkey'

The devastated partner of a mother-of-three who reportedly died after travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery has said her family are "still waiting for answers" over the tragedy.

READ MORE: Kim Woodburn storms off ITV’s Loose Women after blazing row with Coleen Nolan

Leah Cambridge, 29, is said to have died after undergoing a "Brazilian butt lift" at a clinic that boasts celebrity clientele.

The procedure, which reshapes the buttocks by transferring fat from areas including the stomach and back, has become an increasingly popular technique for achieving an hourglass figure.

READ MORE: Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Sheffield dad killed BASE jumping in Switzerland

Ms Cambridge, a beautician from Leeds, is reported to have travelled to a clinic in the city of Izmir for the £3,000 operation.

Her partner, Scott Franks, 31, said he had been left a "broken man" and warned others considering going under the knife to think about the risks.

READ MORE: Sheffield family taking legal action over 'holiday from hell' in Turkey

"People need to be aware of situations that can happen with this treatment," he told The Sun.

"We are still waiting for answers and are also trying to get a flight to bring Leah home."

Neighbours next to the family home described Ms Cambridge as "absolutely stunning", adding that they believed she had gone to have the treatment against Mr Franks' wishes.

One woman described the situation as a "tragic waste of life", saying: "Scott had talked about her going out and getting this 'Brazilian butt lift' done, but she didn't need it, she didn't.

"He said that he had told her not to go, but you know what it's like, wives can get round their husbands.

"A few days ago, he told us what had happened and was just stunned. 'She's died, she's died', he kept saying."

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "I'm just so shocked, she was a beautiful woman, absolutely stunning, and your heart goes out to those three little ones.

"Young people like her need telling, all these TV shows and celebrities are putting pressure on these girls to go out and have these expensive treatments.

"She didn't need it, she was beautiful how she was."

The huge popularity of curvier celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj has seen some women go to extreme lengths to emulate their hourglass figures.

Advocates of the Brazilian butt lift, or BBL, say it achieves results quickly and recovery is usually fast.

However, experts have warned it carries a risk of serious complications.

Another British woman, Joy Williams, died following "buttock augmentation surgery" in Bangkok, Thailand, in October 2014.

Her wounds became infected, and the 24-year-old, from London, later died under anaesthetic.

In 2011, 20-year-old Claudia Aderotimi, from Hackney, east London, died after having a "buttock-enhancement" procedure at an American hotel.