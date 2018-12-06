Yorkshire holiday property scoops prestigious VisitEngland ROSE Award

A holiday property in Yorkshire has been named one of the most outstanding holiday accommodation providers in the country by VisitEngland.

Jennifer Slade, who owns Red House in Scarborough was among only 100 property owners nationwide to receive a prestigious VisitEngland ROSE Award this year.

Red House in Scarborough has won a VisitEngland Rose Award.

The detached property is set in over two acres of landscaped garden and private woodland, offering guests panoramic views of both Scarborough bays towards the 12th Century castle ruins.

A delighted Jennifer said: “It’s absolutely incredible to have won such a prestigious award from VisitEngland and to have been recognised in this way.

“I love sharing my holiday home with visitors from around the world and giving them a home from home when coming to the region, and the fact the awards take in to account my customer reviews is the best reward.”

Nominated by cottages.com, which has more than 12,000 holiday properties in England including Red House, the owner received the impressive accolade, ahead of thousands of property owners, in recognition of her commitment to going above and beyond to provide an exceptional experience for her guests.

Red House in Scarborough has won a VisitEngland Rose Award.

In addition to a quality assessment by VisitEngland, Jennifer also impressed the panel of expert judges with the provision of additional facilities and services she offers guests, and innovations that set her apart and that ensure holidaymakers feel special.

First-hand customer reviews were also a key component.

Julie Winder, Senior Area Manager for Yorkshire at cottages.com, said: “We would like to share our huge congratulations with Jennifer on winning a VisitEngland ROSE Award.

“This is an incredible achievement and very well deserved.

“It is our absolute pleasure as Jennifer’s trusted holiday letting partner to have nominated her and to help her achieve the recognition she deserves.”

Red House is spread over three floors, with a large games room complete with pool table, widescreen TV and piano overlooking the garden - as well as a rooftop turret flying the Union Jack,

Anyone considering a holiday let or reviewing how to make a better return on investment out of a current holiday let, can visit www.cottages.com/let-your-property or call 0345 268 1174.