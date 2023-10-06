Yorkshire-based online retailer renews commitment to support local football

Mattress Online, the UK’s leading independent mattress retailer, has renewed its commitment to its hometown base by sponsoring Rotherham United FC.

Rotherham-based Mattress Online previously signed a sponsorship deal with the Millers for the 2022/23 season, as well as a deal with Rotherham United Women FC. Both have both been renewed for the 2023/24 season as the company continues its investment in its local community.

Its Rotherham store, ‘The Bed Shop’, sponsors local teams Parkgate FC and Rawmarsh St Joseph’s Juniors.

Mattress Online is dedicated to supporting local communities around its offices in Sheffield and Rotherham, and its stores in Sheffield, Rotherham, and Skipton, ensuring that its wider business strategies have a positive impact on its neighbours.

Mattress Online Sponsor RUFC

Steve Adams, CEO of Mattress Online, said: "Rotherham has been at the heart of Mattress Online from the early days and we remain committed to the town.

“We also employ many football fans so establishing these new partnerships is a perfect fit, both in supporting our local communities, but also in being able to provide employees with tickets to games.

“We aim to give back to the communities around us while encouraging more employee recognition, improved wellbeing, and better employee engagement.”

Similarly in Sheffield, home to another of its three physical stores, Mattress Online volunteers in local schools with See It Be It as part of Levelling up Futures in Sheffield (LUFIS) programme to inspire the next generation.

Students visit Mattress Online

Sharon Robson, PR and communications lead, said: “Taking part has been really rewarding and it’s important to us as a business to ensure students living near us, our communities and the workforce of the future, understand the opportunities that are out there for them.”

One major charitable aim is to help people living in poverty to access beds. Mattress Online supports Leeds-based charity Zarach and Sheffield-based Cherrytree Support. The company also provides comprehensive researched support to improve sleep habits in local communities and online, working with The Sleep Geek, Cavendish Cancer Care, and The Sleep Charity.

Supporting the community further afield, and as part of its ESG framework and its ever-growing commitment to help protect the environment, Mattress Online introduced an innovative mattress recycling service in 2015 on a non-profit basis and it continues to pledge to recycle 40% of all mattresses by 2025.

Mattress Online has already saved more than 150,000 mattresses going to landfill and between August last year and August this year, over 16,000 mattresses were recycled.

Steve added: “As a company and an employer in the region, we have a responsibility to give back to our local communities. It’s important to us that our efforts as a company are not always about growth but are focussed inwards to our employees and outwards to our neighbours and the communities in which we work within.

“Our charitable work, our investment into local sports groups such as Rotherham United FC, Parkgate FC and Rawmarsh St Joseph’s Juniors, and other initiatives are a massive part of this, as well as our sustainability practices. All these things must be priorities for companies like ours.”

Mattress Online continues to go from strength to strength. The award-winning tech-first company has grown from humble beginnings storing mattresses in a garage 20 years ago. Another seven physical stores are planned over the next five years blending excellent customer experience and quick turnaround times with a traditional in-store experience.

