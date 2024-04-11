Yorkshire-based entrepreneur to launch ground-breaking Halal pet food company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds based entrepreneur Aihtsham Rashid is launching a brand new 100% Halal certified pet food company, starting with cat food, in order to tackle the lack of natural, high protein, GMO and preservative free options in the UK market.

For years, Aihtsham struggled to find high-quality halal cat food for his cats, as many Muslim pet owners opt for Halal pet food as an extension of their own dietary practices and religious beliefs, particularly if their cat consumes food in their home.

Inspired to tackle the issue himself, Aihtsham kickstarted Hurayra Halal Pet Food, after 3 months of connecting with over 80 UK-based manufacturers, he realised there was little interest and no guarantee against cross-contamination for a 100% halal product.

Hurayra Halal Cat Food

Out of options in the UK, Aihtsham travelled to a factory in Malaysia a country whose most professed religion is Islam, taking the production of Halal food and pet care very seriously.

The name Huryayra was chosen with respect to Abu Hurayrah (R.A), whose full name is Abu Hurayrah Abd al-Rahman ibn Sakhr al-Dawsi (R.A), who was a companion of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Hurayra offers three delicious flavours - Tuna, Ocean Fish, Chicken and Chicken and Fish for kittens - each formulated with essential nutrients such as Vitamin A, D, and E, to support a healthy immune system and help protect against infection, along with minerals to keep their coat shiny and smooth.

To celebrate its launch, Hurayra Pet Foods is offering a free sample of cat food, along with a complimentary pet food bowl.

Commenting on the exciting news, Aihtsham said: “After facing the frustration of finding quality Halal cat food for my own beloved cats, I was inspired to take action.

“This endeavour is not just about filling a gap in the market; it is fuelled by a passion to provide a solution, rooted in authenticity, ethics, and quality.

“Hurayra is more than a brand; it's a commitment to integrity and care for our pets and their well-being."

Hurayra halal cat food is full of natural ingredients to ensure your pet is fuelled with the essential nutrients they need to live a happy and healthy life.