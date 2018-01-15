York Racecourse plans for £1m super race - just three weeks before Doncaster's St Leger

Plans to introduce a £1 million "super-race" at York Racecourse just three weeks ahead of Doncaster's famed St Leger are under consideration.

Proposals have been outlined to turn the course's showpiece Ebor race into an event with £1 million prize money - £300,000 more than the purse for the world's oldest Classic horse race, the St Leger, which is run at Doncaster in September.

The Daily Mail has reported that The Ebor, signature race of York's August meeting, could be transformed into a super-handicap after talks were held over a revamp.

It is understood that proposals for the race on August 25 would make it akin to Australia's showpiece Melbourne Cup, with prize money building to £1million.

However, the newspaper also reported: "Enhanced prize money might bring quality horses, but York would not want to attract runners that might be potential competitors in the St Leger, the final Classic of the season run at fellow Yorkshire track Doncaster three weeks later."

James Brennan, York's head of marketing and sponsorship, told the Mail: 'We are proud of the Ebor and have an aspiration to do more with it, but there is no definitive plan as yet.'

The St Leger, established in 1776, is the oldest of Britain's five Classics and is held at Town Moor every September.