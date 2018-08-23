Yobs smash up South Yorkshire e-cigarette shop 

Yobs smashed up the front of an e-cigarette shop in Rotherham.
The front windows of Angel Smoke in Rawmarsh Hill, Rawmarsh, were damaged on Tuesday, August 21, between 1am and 1.40am.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Attempts to enter the shop were reportedly not made and entry not gained.
“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 40 of 21 August 2018.”