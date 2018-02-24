Yellow bikes removed from Page Hall

Three of Sheffield's new 'scan and go' yellow hireable bikes have been removed by police from Page Hall.

Officers say they were spotted in the area on Saturday morning - all with 'varying degree of damage'.

Since the scheme launched in January, the bikes have been spotted in rivers, up trees and on bus stops.

Two were even seen six miles away from the city centre in the Shirebrook Valley nature reserve.

Despite this, the company which operates the 1,000 strong fleet - Ofo - say the scheme is working well and more bikes are on the way.

Police said earlier this year that the responsibility for looking after the bikes rested with the marshals employed by the company and not with them.