Yearly cash support set to be cut from Sheffield charity which helps those affected by fatal fires and road crashes 

Annual cash support for a charity which supports those affected by fatal fires and road crashes is set to be withdrawn – despite growing demand for the group’s services.

Volunteers established the award-winning Hope group 12 years ago to help those who have lost loved ones throughout South Yorkshire at monthly meetings held at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue's Handsworth training centre.

Since 2016, the fire service has provided £5000 a year for a part-time business manager to lead the service.

But the brigade's ruling fire authority is now being asked to consider ending this annual funding by March 2020.

This is despite acknowledging that demand for the group’s services ‘grows exponentially.’

However, if this funding stream is cut, then the service has pledged to provide £57,376 for a transition period to allow Hope to become a free-standing organisation.

A report to the authority states money for the transition would come from the brigade’s Strong Safer Communities Reserve Fund.

Authority members have been told that working with the fire and rescue service since 2016 has put the organisation ‘onto a more appropriate and professional footing’.

This has led to it gaining national recognition for its work and winning the Duke of York’s Community Initiative Award.

The report acknowledges that Hope is working with “increasing numbers of partners” and “demand for its peer support work with trauma victims across South Yorkshire grows exponentially.”

It adds: “The increase in demand and growing number of referrals from across the public, private and third sectors has placed Hope at a tipping point in terms of its capacity to deliver.”

Authority members are advised that becoming detached from the fire service for funding will allow Hope to seek additional funding sources, while maintaining its community safety links with the organisation.

Fire authority members approved plans for the £57,376 transition period funding at a meeting held on Monday, January 14.

But the committee deferred their decision on the annual £5000 payment as they wanted more clarity on timescales in terms of whether this should be withdrawn in March 2020 or on another date.

The matter will be discussed again at a meeting due to be held on April 8.

The Star contacted Hope for comment and we are waiting for a reply.