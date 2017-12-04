X-rated 'rude and erotic' adult panto coming to Sheffield this weekend

An X-rated 'rude' and 'erotic' panto for adults littered with saucy gags and swearing is coming to Sheffield this weekend.

The Far Out Theatre company will be staging Dick Whittington at The Library Theatre on Friday and Saturday - but the blue show is strictly for adults.

The show is the latest in a long line of saucy shows produced by the theatre company.

A spokesman said: "This classic pantomime has been given a new lease of life by the madcap Far Out gang at Sheffield’s Library Theatre.

"This is a panto like no other and contains bad language, tasteless jokes and very rude antics aplenty. So come and meet Dick and Pussy as they go on an exotic and erotic adventure but make sure you leave the kids at home."

Written by Daniel Glover, the team has previously staged X-rated versions of Aladdin, Cinderella, Goldilocks, Mother Goose and more.

The show will take place on Friday at 8pm and Saturday at 4pm and 8pm.