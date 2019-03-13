X Factor star Andy Abraham surprises Sheffield care home residents ahead of their 100th birthdays

Star of The X Factor Andy Abraham visited a Sheffield care home to surprise two residents ahead of their 100th birthdays.

Andy took time out of his busy schedule as he prepares to embark on a nationwide tour to commemorate the 100th anniversary of jazz legend Nat King Cole’s birth.

Andy and Edna.

Heading to Bupa’s Broomcroft House in Parkhead, Andy joined residents for morning tea in a special event for Edna Dickson and Bernard Stacey, who will both be turning 100 later this year.

Andy performed some of Nat’s most iconic hits to the delight of residents, with many of them fans of Nat King Cole.

They included Edna Dickson, who will turn 100 in June. A former member of the Women’s Land Army, she served on a farm in Warwickshire during the Second World War.

One of her most memorable moments was in 1950 when she joined other land girls at Buckingham Palace to be rewarded with a medal by the Queen Mother in recognition of her war service.

Bernard and Andy.

Fellow resident Bernard, who is also turning 100 this year, was thrilled with Andy’s rendition of The Lady in Red - one of his favourite songs.

Joanna Haritou, the activities co-ordinator at Broomcroft House, said: “A lot of our residents are fans of Nat King Cole and the day has been fabulous.

“We’ve seen residents dancing, some of their relatives have turned up, and it’s just been a great day.

“Bernard is particularly a fan of jazz and so loves Nat King Cole and today has been a wonderful experience for everyone involved.”

Andy Performs at Broomcroft House.

Andy, whose Nat King Cole Songbook Live Tour gets underway on April 4, said he was delighted to give an early taste of things to come for the residents.

“It was incredible meeting Edna and Bernard, who are going to be turning 100 this year,” he said.

“The reaction from the residents was so heart-warming. The people here have different forms of dementia but they were so receptive to Nat King Cole.

“Edna was on her feet and dancing and it was wonderful to see. It’s been an emotional day.”