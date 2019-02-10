X Factor hosting auditions in Sheffield today

The X Factor is in Sheffield today for budding singers to show their skills to a group of producers.

People from across South Yorkshire have turned up to the event in a bid to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Matt Terry, Little Mix and Louisa Johnson.

Auditions are being held at One Space on Union Street until 6pm.

Anyone over the age of 16 is welcome to turn up and have a go.

Joe Shaw, 21, is a busker in Sheffield who decided to take his singing one step further after auditioning for Britain's Got Talent in January.

He said: “It was really good, it was a fast process but they asked me plenty about my rapping and have asked me to send in some tapes.

“I was only there ten minutes but it felt like a lifetime. I was nervous as I’m better in a bigger crowd, rather than just in front of people that just stare at you, but it was a good experience.

“You have to take the chance, even if you don't get through. At least you can say you’ve tried.”

The first audition is done in front of just one producer and a cameraman.

Savannah Bell, 19 had been thinking auditioning for a couple of years and decided to go for it.

She said: “I’ve been singing professionally for about three years in drum and bass festivals and this is my next step to take things a bit further.”

Leon Bradbury, 19 has been singing since he was young and decided to take the plunge.

He said: “This year I’m not as nervous as I’m a bit more experienced when it comes to the auditions. I’ve been singing for ten years.

“It's something that I really want to do and even if I don't get through hopefully it will open up more opportunities for me.”