Wreckage of M1 crash in South Yorkshire highlights dangers of driving in heavy rain

This was the wreckage after a car spun out of control on the M1 in South Yorkshire and smashed into the concrete reservation.

Police shared the shocking photo this morning as they warned how treacherous driving in heavy rain can be.

Thankfully, the occupants were alright in this instance but given the state of the car it could have been a lot worse.

South Yorkshire Police's Operational Support team, which posted the image on Facebook, wrote: “Heavy rain and standing water caused a few problems for us tonight.

“This vehicle spun at J31 of the M1 and hit the concrete central reservation.

“Luckily the vehicle did its job and protected the occupants but think that's it for the car.

“Thanks for being patient while we dragged it out of the way.”