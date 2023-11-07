Wrap up warm for the Roundabout Sleep Out
Sleep Out is the annual challenge that raises money for Roundabout, the South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity.
The always popular event is back this Friday, November 10 and will once again be held in the car park at the Meadowhall shopping centre.
Registration costs £10 per person and all participants have to do is raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship to help Roundabout continue to support the increasing number young people facing the threat of homelessness throughout South Yorkshire.
“We are so pleased to that Meadowhall are once again supporting us in such a great way and offering us a safe location for one of our most popular annual events,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.
“We know it is never easy to ask people to give up home comforts on a cold November night but all we are asking is that you rough it for just a few hours to prevent homelessness becoming a reality for vulnerable young people.
“You’ll be swapping your bed for a sleeping bag and the cold hard floor of the Meadowhall car park but by doing that you will be helping to stop homelessness becoming a harsh reality for others.
“By taking Sleep Out into the Meadowhall car park for a second year, we are really getting back to basics and people will be much more exposed to the elements so we really do advise wrapping up very warmly.
“Of course an event like this cannot truly replicate what it is like to be homeless, lonely and frightened - but it offers a small insight into the realities that are faced and can help to make a real difference to the lives of young people.”
To find out more about the Roundabout Sleep Out or to register simply visit www.roundaboutsleepout.co.uk