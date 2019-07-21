WOW: Specialist drone pilot’s picture captures Sheffield’s stunning skyline
A specialist drone photographer has captured a stunning shot of the Sheffield skyline.
Alex Dunigan, director of Sheffield-based company Orbit Media, took the shot one evening in March from Sky’s Edge fields near Park Hill.
The amazing photograph shows the brutalist apartment complex in the foreground, with Sheffield city centre behind and the hills of the Peak District on the horizon.
St Paul’s Tower, Sheffield’s tallest building, dominates the skyline while the Town Hall and Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building look tiny by comparison.
Further back the distinctive silhouettes of the University of Sheffield’s Arts Tower and the Royal Hallamshire Hospital can also just about be picked out in the setting sun.
Alex, of Fulwood, has had a drone licence since 2014 and said that on the evening he took the shot, the light was just ‘bang on’.
“I knew it was going to be nice that evening so went up the Sky’s Edge to do some testing,” he said.
“I took off from the path that goes around the edge of the fields and just went straight up,”
“It was such a hazy evening that I just thought I’d call it ‘Through the Haze’.”
The drone Alex uses is a DJI Mavic 2 Pro with a 20 megapixel camera on board.
He films all over the country for estate agents and companies who want aerial views of their properties and says people are always surprised at the quality of images he can capture.
“They don’t expect it with a drone. Everyone comments on how sharp they are,” he says.
“I got involved when it was a really new thing but it is really growing as an industry now. A lot of businesses want to show off where they are.”
Other shots captured by Alex in Sheffield include Endcliffe Park, Hallam Towers and an amazing bird’s eye view of Redmires reservoir being drained.
He also films in the Peak District and has other stunning photos of Sheffield’s closest national park in all its glory.
Alex and Orbit Media can be contacted for prints and business at www.orbitmedia.co.uk or info@orbitmedia.co.uk.